Manchester attack: PC reunited with bomb victim Lily Harrison

Image copyright ITV/PA Image caption Lilly Harrison was reunited with PC Cath Daley as part of ITV documentary Manchester: 100 Days After the Attack

A police officer has been reunited with a young girl she drove to hospital after the Manchester Arena bombing.

Eight-year-old Lily Harrison suffered a shrapnel wound and a bruised lung in the blast which killed 22 people.

PC Cath Daley saw Lily's parents crouched around their unconscious daughter and decided they could not wait for an ambulance so drove the family to hospital.

She was reunited with Lily and her mother as part of an ITV documentary.

Lily's parents, Adam Harrison and Lauren Thorpe, from Heaton Moor in Stockport, were also injured in the suicide bombing at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22.

As concert-goers fled the venue, PC Daley, who has served as a police officer for 25 years, and a colleague ran towards the scene.

Image copyright Lauren Thorpe Image caption Lily was visited in hospital by US singer Ariana Grande after the attack at her Manchester concert

PC Daley found Lily badly injured and drove the family to hospital in her police van before warning medics that an influx of casualties were on the way and racing back to the scene.

Ms Thorpe, had to undergo three operations over seven days for her leg injuries, told PC Daley: "We're just really grateful because without you... it could have been a completely different situation.

"I know you just say you were just doing your job but we just don't know how to say thank you enough."

Ms Thorpe said at one stage she thought her daughter was dead as she fell in and out of consciousness and appeared to stop breathing.

The programme, Manchester: 100 Days After The Attack, also features the mother of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell-Hardy who died in the blast.

Image copyright Campbell Family Image caption Olivia Campbell had been to the concert with her friend, Adam, who was injured in the attack

Charlotte Campbell tells how she has asked her daughter's best friend, Adam Lawler, 15, to give her away at her wedding to fiance Paul Hodgson in November.

"She adored Adam, she was his best friend, she did think the world of him," she said.

"He's my little hero. He gave my little girl the best night of her life, and I'll never ever stop thanking him for that.

"I've got that much admiration for the lad that I've even asked him to give me away at the wedding."

Adam said: "I want to live my life as Liv would've done. Be kind, be good, be funny, be brilliant, so that's why I say 'Don't go forward in anger. Love spreads'."