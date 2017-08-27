Manchester

Woman charged with murder after man died in Wythenshawe

Kai Gareth Prothero Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Kai Gareth Prothero, 47, was found dead at a house in Wythenshawe

A 46-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a body was found at a house.

Kai Gareth Prothero, 47, was found at a property in Maismore Road, Wythenshawe, Manchester at about 13:15 BST on Thursday.

He was found by police after they were called to reports a man had died.

Michelle Ingham, of Maismore Road, Wythenshawe, has been charged and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to Maismore Road, Wythenshawe, Manchester on Thursday

