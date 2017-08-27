Woman charged with murder after man died in Wythenshawe
27 August 2017
- From the section Manchester
A 46-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a body was found at a house.
Kai Gareth Prothero, 47, was found at a property in Maismore Road, Wythenshawe, Manchester at about 13:15 BST on Thursday.
He was found by police after they were called to reports a man had died.
Michelle Ingham, of Maismore Road, Wythenshawe, has been charged and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday.