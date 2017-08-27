Murder arrest after boy's body found in Wythenshawe

Image copyright Google Image caption A young boy was found dead at a property in Beaford Road, Wythenshawe, Manchester earlier

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a young boy was found by police.

The youngster was found dead at a property in Beaford Road, Wythenshawe, Manchester at about 00:05 BST.

A man and a woman, who suffered serious injuries, had left for hospital before officers arrived following a report of a domestic disturbance.

A post-mortem examination into the boy's death is due to take place. The arrested man is in police custody.

The woman remains in hospital for treatment.

'Deeply distressing'

Police have cordoned off the property while investigations take place and more officers are expected to be in the area over the coming days.

Supt Denise Worth said: "I know the community will be horrified and saddened to hear this tragic news this morning.

"I want to offer my assurances that we have launched a full murder investigation and have a team of detectives working to establish exactly what led to this young boy's death.

"I would urge people not to speculate on this deeply distressing incident."