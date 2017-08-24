Longsight GMP custody officer cleared of misconduct

Image caption Neville Edwards was sentenced to 12 months for biting a police sergeant

A custody detention officer has been cleared by a misconduct tribunal of using "unnecessary force" while restraining a suspect.

An Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) probe found the officer pushed and struck Neville Edwards, 32, four times at Longsight Police Station, Manchester in 2015.

The IPCC directed Greater Manchester Police (GMP) to hold disciplinary proceedings for misconduct.

A GMP panel disagreed with the IPCC.

GMP has yet to comment on the decision of the misconduct tribunal.

The IPCC had received a voluntary referral from the force in January 2016.

The police watchdog's investigator told GMP in September evidence showed that a custody detention officer forced Edwards to the floor of a cell and struck him four times.

'Serious allegations'

This action was taken before Edwards bit a police sergeant for which he was later sentenced to 12 months in prison for, according to the investigator.

The investigator found the officer used "unnecessary force" and said the officer had a case to answer for misconduct.

GMP disagreed with this finding, and in February the police watchdog directed disciplinary proceedings take place.

The GMP misconduct meeting, held in private on 17 August, concluded that the officer's actions had not amounted to misconduct, said the IPCC.

IPCC commissioner Jan Williams said: "This was a thorough investigation looking at serious allegations against Greater Manchester Police officers.

"The decision to direct misconduct proceedings - never taken lightly - ensured that the custody detention officer's actions were properly held to account."