Olympics golden couple Jason Kenny and Laura Trott have baby

Image copyright PA/David Davies Image caption The pair added to their medal tally at the Olympics in Rio

Four-time Olympic cycling champion Laura Kenny has given birth to her first child.

She announced the arrival of Albert Louie Kenny on Instagram, with a photo of her alongside husband Jason Kenny - a six-time Olympic gold medallist.

She said he was born late on Wednesday, a week over his due date.

"Welcome to the world little Albert Louie Kenny. 23/08/17 8lb 12.5oz 22.44. You kept us waiting a week but it was all worth it," she wrote.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Laura Kenny has said she will not rush back to the sport following the birth

The 25-year-old, whose hometown is Cheshunt in Hertfordshire, retained the team pursuit and women's omnium titles in Rio that she won at London 2012.

She has already declared her intention to compete at a third Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020 but has said she will not rush back to the sport.

Jason has seven Olympic track sprint medals to his name - including six golds - making him the holder of the most titles for a Briton alongside former team-mate Sir Chris Hoy.

The relationship between the pair began during the build-up to the London 2012 Olympic Games and they married in Cheshire in September.