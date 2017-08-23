Gate crushes boy, 4, to death on holiday in Anzio

A four-year-old boy from Manchester has died after being crushed by an electric gate while on holiday in Italy.

Angelo Quirino, whose parents are from Italy, died in the accident in Anzio on Saturday.

Mayor of Anzio Luciano Bruschini said the family's vacation "unfortunately turned into a tragedy that shocked our community."

He added the Municipality of Anzio would cover the costs of the child's funeral that was held on Tuesday.

Mr Bruschini said: "A sweet angel was here just to enjoy his time and suddenly a perfect vacation day has turned into tragedy.

"The city and all the population of Anzio is near to the family in this sorrowful moment."

Anzio is about 62km (38 miles) south west of Rome.