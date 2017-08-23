Cars and keys stolen from car park near Manchester Airport

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Car Park Manchester runs a meet and greet service that serves Manchester Airport

Up to 130 sets of car keys have been stolen from a site used by a meet and greet company offering long stay parking near Manchester Airport.

Four or five cars were also taken from Car Park Manchester site in Hale, the Manchester Evening News reported.

Police said the full numbers involved were not yet known because many of the vehicles' owners are still on holiday.

Car Park Manchester said they had reported the 18 August burglary but declined to comment further.

The BBC understands the company is not affiliated with Manchester Airport.