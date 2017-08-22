Manchester

Two men arrested in terrorism probe in Warrington

Two men aged 30 and 32 have been arrested by counter terrorism police after a search of two addresses in Warrington.

The North West Counter Terrorism Unit arrested the men after executing warrants in Gough Avenue and Watkins Street on Sunday.

It said they were part of an ongoing counter terrorism operation and not linked to the Manchester Arena attack.

Searches are continuing at the homes while police question both men.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites