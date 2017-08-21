Four charged over £20m heroin seizure in Salford
Four men have been charged after £20m of heroin was seized at an industrial unit in Greater Manchester.
David Mulligan, 26, Fitri Yarasir, 52, Ahmet Taskin, 45, and Mustafa Oflu, 56, are charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and the importation of a banned substance in Salford.
They are due to appear at Salford and Manchester Magistrates' Court later.
A search is continuing at an industrial unit on Cobden Street, police said.