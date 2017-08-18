Sait Mboob: Fourth person held over Moss Side stabbing

From the section

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sait Mboob was described as "intelligent and talented"

A fourth person has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 18-year-old man who was stabbed in Manchester.

Sait Mboob died on 8 August following reports of a fight on Crosshill Road, Moss Side.

Greater Manchester Police said an 18-year-old man was held and remains in police custody.

Earlier this week a 17-year-old boy was charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder in connection with Mr Mboob's death.

Another 17-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man, who were earlier held on suspicion of murder, were released while inquiries continue.

Mr Mboob was described by his family as "intelligent and talented".

A post-mortem examination concluded he died from stab wounds.