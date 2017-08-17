M6 closure: Thelwall Viaduct defect on northbound side

Image copyright NW Motorway Police Image caption Several grid plates had become loose and lifted out onto the road, police said

A stretch of the M6 in Cheshire was closed after a defect appeared on the Thelwall Viaduct.

There were severe delays as engineers carry out emergency repairs to several grid plates which became loose and lifted out on to the road.

An expansion joint which mitigates against movement "failed", Highways England said.

The carriageway was shut at 13:00 BST between junctions 19 and 21. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Emergency repairs are being carried out between junctions 20 and 21

There is "severe traffic in the area" with queues back to junction 19 at Knutsford, where motorists are being diverted on to the A556 towards Barton Bridge, police said.

Queues also formed back to junction 10 on the M56.

Driver Terence McGuire‏ tweeted that he had spent almost four hours in the queue.