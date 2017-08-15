Manchester Arena attack memorials: New charity fund announced

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The council will consult with relatives about memorials to their loved ones

A new charitable fund to pay for memorials to the 22 victims of the Manchester Arena attack, has been announced by Manchester City Council.

The authority said it would complement the existing We Love Manchester Emergency Fund set up for those affected by the 22 May attack.

An advisory group of civic and business leaders is being formed to advise the council on all memorial-related issues.

These will include consultations with the victims' families.

The council said this advisory group will be "crucial in determining the form and location of any permanent commemorations".

Its first meeting will be in early September.