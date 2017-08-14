No charges after woman died in Middleton

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Bonscale Crescent in Middleton on Thursday

A 69-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died has been released without charge.

The woman was found seriously injured at a house in Bonscale Crescent, Middleton, Greater Manchester, at about 11:20 BST on Thursday.

Emergency services attended but paramedics were unable to resuscitate her and she died.

Police have "determined there were no suspicious circumstances" and a file has been passed to the coroner.