Manchester

No charges after woman died in Middleton

Bonscale Crescent Image copyright Google
Image caption Emergency services were called to Bonscale Crescent in Middleton on Thursday

A 69-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died has been released without charge.

The woman was found seriously injured at a house in Bonscale Crescent, Middleton, Greater Manchester, at about 11:20 BST on Thursday.

Emergency services attended but paramedics were unable to resuscitate her and she died.

Police have "determined there were no suspicious circumstances" and a file has been passed to the coroner.

