No charges after woman died in Middleton
- 14 August 2017
- From the section Manchester
A 69-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died has been released without charge.
The woman was found seriously injured at a house in Bonscale Crescent, Middleton, Greater Manchester, at about 11:20 BST on Thursday.
Emergency services attended but paramedics were unable to resuscitate her and she died.
Police have "determined there were no suspicious circumstances" and a file has been passed to the coroner.