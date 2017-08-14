Ex football coach charged with indecent assault of boy

From the section

A former youth football coach has been charged with sexually abusing a young boy.

Michael Coleman, 74, of Glaister Lane, Bolton, faces three counts of indecent assault against a child under 14.

The charges relate to reports made to police that two boys were abused between 1982 and 1984 in the Bolton area.

Mr Coleman has been bailed to appear at Bolton Magistrates' Court on 12 September.

Abuse probe

Greater Manchester Police launched an investigation into historical abuse in youth football in December.

An independent investigation into historical child sex abuse in the sport is being led by barrister Clive Sheldon QC.

It was launched by the Football Association in December following a series of allegations from former players.

The inquiry will last several months, with a final report not expected to be published until 2018.

Police have identified more than 250 potential suspects and 560 victims, with 311 clubs involved.