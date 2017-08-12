Boy, 11, bitten by two dogs in Bolton

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Dove Bank Road after reports of a dog attack

A boy is in hospital after being bitten by two dogs.

The 11-year-old was attacked in Bolton at about 15:30 BST on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Officers said they were called to Dove Bank Road, where they found the child with injuries to his side.

No details were given concerning the boy's condition but officers are appealing for any witnesses of the attack to contact them.