Boy, 11, bitten by two dogs in Bolton
- 12 August 2017
- From the section Manchester
A boy is in hospital after being bitten by two dogs.
The 11-year-old was attacked in Bolton at about 15:30 BST on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.
Officers said they were called to Dove Bank Road, where they found the child with injuries to his side.
No details were given concerning the boy's condition but officers are appealing for any witnesses of the attack to contact them.