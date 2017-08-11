Stacey Giggs granted divorce from ex-Manchester United star Ryan

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The couple married in 2007

The estranged wife of the former Manchester United and Wales star Ryan Giggs has been granted a divorce.

Stacey Giggs, 39, was granted a decree nisi during brief proceedings in central London earlier.

The couple married in September 2007 and have two children. Neither party was present at the hearing.

Once a decree nisi has been granted, a divorce petitioner must wait six weeks and a day to apply for a decree absolute to formally end the marriage.

"Swift and amicable a conclusion"

James Brown, a partner with Hall Brown Family Law who is acting for Mrs Giggs, said she was determined to finalise all outstanding aspects of her divorce with as little attention as possible for the sake of her family.

Mr Brown said: "Mrs Giggs' primary focus has always been and will continue to be the welfare of her family.

"Her only interest is in bringing these events to as swift and amicable a conclusion as possible, so that she and her family can move on."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stacey Giggs was granted a divorce from her estranged husband Ryan Giggs

The couple's names appeared as Giggs SA v RJ in a short list of other couples for the "making of a decree or order" under matrimonial and civil partnership proceedings by District Judge Yvonne Gibson at the Central Family Court in High Holborn.

An earlier hearing heard how Giggs claimed he had made a "special contribution" to the creation of wealth during his marriage.

Jo Edwards, an expert in family court litigation, said wealthy people are required to prove they have made a special contribution to avoid the marital pot being split evenly in half.

A ban on naming the pair's children and reporting financial details was put in place at an earlier hearing.

Giggs made a record 952 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 168 goals in a decorated career that saw him win 25 major honours including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League winner's medals.