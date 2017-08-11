Manchester

Man arrested over woman's death in Middleton released

Image caption Emergency services went to Bonscale Crescent but could not save the woman

A 69-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in Greater Manchester has been released under investigation, police said.

Officers found the woman seriously injured at a house in Bonscale Crescent, Middleton, on Thursday.

Greater Manchester Police said despite the "best efforts" of paramedics, she "could not be resuscitated and she sadly died".

A post-mortem is due to take place later on Friday.

Inquiries continue to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

