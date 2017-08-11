Boy dies in Salford Ibis Hotel car park collision

Image copyright Google Image caption The boy died at the scene at the Ibis Hotel car park in Salford Quays

A toddler has died after he was hit by a car in the car park of a hotel in Greater Manchester.

Police were called to reports of a collision involving a 17-month-old boy at the Ibis Hotel car park in Salford shortly after 21:00 BST on Thursday.

The boy died at the scene, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Detectives said they did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances, adding it was "a tragic accident".

Armed officers arrived at the hotel as they were closest to the scene when the emergency call was made, but police said it was not a firearms incident.

Image caption GMP Sgt Brian Orr said it appeared to have been a "heart-breaking" and "truly tragic accident"

The incident at the car park on Trafford Road involved a Toyota Rav-4, police said.

Sgt Brian Orr, of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "At the moment this appears to have been a truly tragic accident and not a suspicious incident; however we have launched an investigation to establish a full understanding of exactly what happened."

Police are appealing for information.