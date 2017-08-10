Arson arrest over Newton Heath mosque attack

Image copyright AFP Image caption The attack on the mosque was being treated as a "hate crime", police said

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson over an attack on a mosque.

The fire that broke out on 16 July at the Nasfat Islamic Centre building on Droylsden Road, Newton Heath, was being treated as a "hate crime", Greater Manchester Police said.

A force spokesman said a man had approached the premises that evening and forced open a window before placing an "unknown accelerant" inside.

The arrested 23-year-old has been released under investigation.

The fire, which was discovered at about 23:40 BST by officers on patrol, damaged a prayer room and three classrooms.

Det Ch Insp Paul Walker said officers were "still working hard to establish the full circumstances around the arson attack".