Abdul Hafidah murder: Gang 'chased and hunted' victim

Abdul Hafidah died from a stab wound to the neck, a post-mortem examination found

Gang members who chased, beat and killed a man after he strayed into their "territory" have been convicted.

Abdul Wahab Hafidah, 18, was kicked, stabbed and hit with a hammer after a rush-hour chase through Manchester on 12 May 2016.

A post mortem found he died from two stab wounds to the neck and also had head injuries.

Seven were found guilty of murder in two trials, three of manslaughter and one admitted manslaughter.

The 10 men and one boy will be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on 14 and 15 September.

The CPS said Reanu Walters, Nathanial Williams, Devonte Cantrill, Delroy Wright, Durell Ford, Trey Wilson, Durrell Goodall, Remekell Samuels, Devonte Neish, William George, carried out a vicious attack

The following were convicted at Manchester Crown Court on 10 July:

Devonte Cantrill, 20, of no fixed address, murder

Delroy Wright, 18, of Greame Street, Manchester, murder

Durrell Ford, 20, of Darncombe Close, Manchester, murder

Nathanial Jermaine Williams, 19, of Hebburn Walk, Manchester, murder

Devonte Neish, 18, of Nell Lane, Manchester, manslaughter

William George, 21, of Cowesby Street, Manchester, manslaughter

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, manslaughter

The following were convicted at Preston Crown Court on 8 August:

Reanu Walters, 19, of Greame Street, Manchester, murder

Trey Wilson, 19, of Oakfield Avenue, Manchester, murder

Durrell Goodall, 21, of Kings Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, murder

Remekell Samuels, 19, of Caythorpe Street, Manchester, admitted manslaughter.

Greater Manchester Police said Mr Hafidah was chased from Princess Parkway and onto Moss Lane East in Moss Side at about 17:15 BST.

Exhausted after a "considerable" chase he was knocked down by Williams who was driving a Vauxhall Corsa before the pack carried out an assault on him.

His family said their "loving son, brother and uncle" was "hunted down, attacked and ripped away from our lives".

Alan Richardson, Senior Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service said: "This was a vicious and sustained attack on an 18-year-old man on a busy street in the middle of the rush hour.

"Abdul Wahab Hafidah was completely outnumbered by the defendants and had no possibility of defending himself.