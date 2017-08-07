Two arrested after man dies in car crash in Bolton

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened between a BMW 530 and Chevrolet Matiz on Tonge Moor Road, Bolton

A 42-year-old man has died in a serious crash involving two cars.

The crash happened between a BMW 530 and Chevrolet Matiz on Tonge Moor Road in Bolton at about 05:15 BST.

The victim, who was travelling in the Chevrolet, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died, Greater Manchester Police said.

A man and a woman, both aged 34, who were travelling in the BMW, have been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and causing death by dangerous driving.

Both remain in custody for questioning.

Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact them.