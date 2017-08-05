M6 Cheshire crash: Man airlifted to hospital

Image caption The southbound section of the M6 was closed to allow for an air ambulance crew to land

A man was airlifted to hospital after being involved in a crash which shut the M6 in Cheshire, leading to long delays.

The collision between a car and flatbed lorry happened between junctions 19 and 20 near Lymm at about 08:15 BST.

The driver of the car suffered serious injuries to his head and chest.

The northbound carriageway of the M6 was closed for about five hours between the two junctions while crash investigators examined the site.