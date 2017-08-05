Salford 'acid attack': Man left with injuries
- 5 August 2017
- From the section Manchester
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been left with injuries to his eyes and face in a reported acid attack.
Officers found the victim after they were called to City Walk, near Silverdale Country Park in Salford, at about 14:00 BST on Friday.
The man, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment but it is not yet clear how severe his injuries are.
Greater Manchester Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.