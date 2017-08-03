Oldham stabbing death: Man charged with murder

Image copyright Google Image caption Jonathon Herd died at the property in Lees New Road

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing at a flat.

Jonathan Herd, 44, was found with multiple stab wounds at the home in Lees New Road, Oldham, on Sunday and died at the scene.

Michael Pickering, 30, of no fixed address, appeared before magistrates in Ashton Under-Lyne and was remanded to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Friday.

Two other men remain in custody in connection with the investigation.