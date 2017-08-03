Woman holidays in Lytham every year since 1933

Image copyright Johnson family Image caption Barbara Johnson with her sister and Aunty Bertha

Some may find it hard to pick their summer holiday destination - but not for a woman who has returned to the same seaside town for 84 years.

Barbara Johnson has visited Lytham in Lancashire since 1933, most recently making the 70 mile trip from her home in Macclesfield, Cheshire.

Although she has visited France and Switzerland in the intervening years, the resort remains her first choice.

"I might not be here next year, but if I am, I'm going to Lytham," she said.

Image copyright Johnson family Image caption Enjoying a donkey ride with her father

Image copyright Johnson family Image caption Barbara Johnson was six-months-old when she was first taken to Lytham by her parents

Mrs Johnson was six-months-old when she was first taken to see her grandparents who lived in Lytham.

"We stayed in a house where you used to buy your own food and a lady we called Aunty Bertha to cook it," she said.

"There used to be a chip shop and it was a Saturday night treat to have fish and chips.

"Years later when we had children we took them as well, and we would visit my parents who retired to Lytham for 20 years."

Image copyright Gerald England/Geograph Image caption Lytham remains the couple's first choice

Mrs Johnson and her husband Dennis returned from this year's trip on Wednesday.

"I love it, it's a home from home," she said.

"Even if we go abroad or go somewhere else in this country we still go back to Lytham for a stay," she added.