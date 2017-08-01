PC Ian Terry death: New probe over PC's fatal shooting

Image copyright PA Image caption PC Ian Terry was not wearing body armour when he was shot during a training exercise

A new investigation into the fatal shooting of a Greater Manchester Police officer during a firearms exercise has been launched by the police watchdog.

PC Ian Terry, 32, was killed in June 2008 during training at a disused warehouse in east Manchester.

The investigation is looking at fresh allegations into the evidence provided by officers after the shooting.

No officers have ever faced criminal charges over the death but an inquest in 2010 found he was unlawfully killed.

PC Terry, from Burnley in Lancashire, was not wearing body armour when he was hit from a distance of about 12in (30.5cm) by a blank round of specialist ammunition not designed to kill.

He was playing the role of a criminal fleeing in a car.

An earlier investigation by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC), which concluded in December 2009, looked at the circumstances of the shooting.

Allegations assessed

It found evidence of a case to answer for gross misconduct for three Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers.

Gross misconduct was found for two officers and a third had retired before disciplinary proceedings could be held.

The new investigation concerns evidence given by a number of officers to the IPCC, to the inquest after PC Terry's death and to the subsequent Health and Safety Executive crown court trial, the watchdog said.

A spokesman said: "Some of the allegations are still being assessed at this time to determine whether or not they warrant investigation.

"A decision on the remaining allegations will be made as soon as possible."

The IPCC is also already looking into the firearms deaths of two other men - Anthony Grainger, an unarmed man who was shot by a GMP firearms officer in 2012 and Jordan Begley, who was Tasered by GMP officers in 2013.