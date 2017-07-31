Oldham murder arrest after man's body found in flat

Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was discovered in a flat in Lee's New Road, Oldham, on Sunday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found stabbed to death at a flat in Greater Manchester.

Jonathon Herd, 45, was discovered at a home in Lees New Road, Oldham, shortly before 12:20 BST on Sunday.

Greater Manchester Police said he had suffered "multiple stab wounds" and died at the scene.

A 30-year-old man remains in custody for questioning, and officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Det Ch Insp Amber Waywell said it was "a tragic set of circumstances".

She said the victim was subjected to "a brutal and ultimately fatal attack inside his own home" in "broad daylight".