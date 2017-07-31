Wythenshawe Hall: Man admits Tudor mansion arson attack

Image caption Jeremy Taylor was remanded in custody

A man has admitted setting fire to a 16th Century Tudor mansion in Greater Manchester.

Wythenshawe Hall, which is owned by Manchester City Council, was partially destroyed by the blaze, which was tackled by 50 firefighters at its height on 15 March 2016.

Jeremy Taylor, 28, of Cheadle Hulme, pleaded guilty to arson at Manchester Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody for sentencing on 18 August.

The roof and upper floor of the Grade II timber-framed hall, which was built in 1540, were gutted in the fire.

Refusing a bail application, Judge Martin Rutland told Taylor: "It is inappropriate for you to be at large having pleaded guilty."

The judge said arson was an extremely serious offence and the property in question was a unique building where a huge amount of damage had been caused.