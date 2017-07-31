Ambulance crew suspended over paracetamol death

Image copyright Beatrice Lovane Facebook Image caption Miss Lovane died almost five hours after emergency services were called

Three ambulance crew members have been suspended after an inquest heard there were delays and "gross failure" to provide care to a woman who died from an adverse reaction to paracetamol.

Beatrice Lovane, 22, from Rochdale, fell ill before 21:30 BST on 26 August.

Returning a narrative verdict Heywood coroner Lisa Hashmi said she died of liver disease and damage caused by painkillers.

North West Ambulance Service admitted errors and is staging another inquiry.

'Significant errors'

Miss Lovane who was born in Harare, Zimbabwe, died in Fairfield General Hospital, Bury almost five hours after emergency services were called.

At Rochdale Coroner's Court, Ms Hashmi said "timely steps were not taken to instigate emergency treatment and basic life support" and there were "delays in indentifying the cause of her sudden collapse".

However, Ms Hashmi added it was "not possible to link the gross failure in care to the cause of death".

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) NHS Trust told the inquest, which concluded on Friday, it had identified a number of significant errors and omissions by the crew who attended.

After the verdict a NWAS spokesperson said in a statement it had received a complaint from Miss Lovane's family in March and a "full and thorough" investigation was undertaken.

The spokesperson added: "New evidence has recently been disclosed and as a result of this two paramedics and an emergency medical technician have been suspended from duty pending further investigation.

"We fully accept that the level of care Miss Lovane received was below the standard we would expect."