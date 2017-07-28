Runner Amy Hughes 'furious' at declined record bid

Image copyright Amy Hughes Image caption Blue Peter presenter Barney Harwood cheered Amy Hughes on during her attempt

A runner who logged 520 miles on a treadmill over seven days has had her hopes for a world record dashed.

Amy Hughes, from Cheshire, did the challenge in September, when she logged three more miles than the current record.

However, she is now "furious" after Guinness World Records (GWR) declined it citing her boyfriend, who logged the challenge, as not being independent.

GWR said official witnesses should not be linked with record attempters.

'I am furious'

Ms Hughes, who previously ran 53 marathons in 53 consecutive days in 2014, said: "After seven days of ultimate hell, pain and complete exhaustion and then 10 months of waiting, Guinness World Records have declined my world record attempt for running the most amount of miles of a treadmill in a week."

She said there were thousands of spectators when she undertook the treadmill attempt in the Trafford Centre.

"Those of you that saw me know what I went through to break this record in the most honest and public way.

"To say I am furious and upset is an understatement."

Image caption Amy Hughes previously ran 53 marathons in 53 consecutive days in 2014

A spokesperson for GWR said an independent witness to a potential record should be "neither affiliated with nor related to the individual or group attempting the record".

About a thousand people have since signed a petition calling for GWR to amend its decision.