Manchester police shoot 'crossbow-carrying knifeman' with Taser

A man seen walking around Manchester city centre with a large crossbow and a knife has been arrested, police said.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP), called to Tib Street shortly after 14:30 BST, said officers used a Taser and a baton launcher while detaining the suspect.

During the incident the 30-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of carrying offensive weapons, suffered an injury to his hand and was taken to hospital.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has been informed.

Such a move is standard practice, as is the force automatically referring the incident to its own professional standards branch.

A GMP spokeswoman said: "A police cordon [was] put in place around a bag that the man was carrying.

"During the detainment, a Taser and a baton launcher [which fires rubber pellets] was used by officers."