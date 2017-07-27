Man charged over 25-hour Oldham house siege

Image caption Armed officers attended the scene in Shaw where a woman was held hostage

A man has been charged following a stand-off with police in a siege that lasted more than 24 hours.

Officers were called to reports of a man armed with a gun inside a home in Shaw, Oldham, with a woman and two children at 03:15 BST on Tuesday. They were all later freed unharmed.

Mark Schofield, 30, has been charged with false imprisonment and two counts of possession of an imitation firearm.

He remains in custody to appear at Tameside Magistrates' Court on Friday.

He has also been changed with three counts of assault and intent to cause fear or serious violence.

The children, aged one and six, were freed earlier in the stand-off and the 27-year-old woman was removed by armed police at about 04.50 on Wednesday.