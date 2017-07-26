Inquiry launched over sex abuse claims at Fosters Menswear

Image caption Foster Menswear was a popular clothing retailer before it closed in the 1990s

An inquiry has been launched after claims of sex offences at two menswear stores in the 1970s, police say.

Reports of sexual abuse and rape at the branches of Fosters Menswear in Salford and Ashton-under-Lyne, which have since closed down, have been made to Greater Manchester Police.

An 80-year-old man has been interviewed under caution.

Det Con Gary McCarthy said: "Our team is working hard to uncover the full extent of this historical sex abuse."

He praised the alleged victims for coming forward, adding: "We understand that reporting traumatic events can be extremely difficult, but I want to reassure anyone who is thinking about coming forward that we will be there to support them."