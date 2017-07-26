Oldham house siege ends after 25 hours

Image caption Armed officers attended the scene on Pemberton Way, Shaw where a woman was held hostage

A stand-off between police and an alleged gunman in a siege that lasted more then 24 hours has ended.

Officers were called to reports of a man armed with a gun inside a home in Shaw, Oldham, with a woman and two children at 03:15 BST on Tuesday.

The children, aged one and six, were freed earlier in the stand-off.

Armed police entered the house in Pemberton Way at about 04.50 on Wednesday and a woman, 27, was removed. A 30-year-old man has been arrested.

He is to be quizzed by detectives on suspicion of making threats to kill and false imprisonment.

No-one was injured, police said, but more than 40 houses were evacuated as a precaution.

Image copyright Iram Ramzan / Oldham Evening Chronicle Image caption The stand-off began at 03:15 BST on Tuesday

Image copyright Iram Ramzan / Oldham Evening Chronicle Image caption Children aged one and six were released hours before police entered the house