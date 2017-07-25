Armed man locks himself in Oldham house
25 July 2017
A man armed with a gun has locked himself in a house in Oldham, Greater Manchester.
Officers were called to a property on Pemberton Way in Shaw at about 03:15 BST.
A woman and two young children were also thought to be in the house. The children are now safely outside, Greater Manchester Police said.
A number of local residents have been evacuated from their homes "as a precaution".