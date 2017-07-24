Pick-up truck driven at people in Manchester city centre

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in Well Street on Sunday night

A pick-up truck was driven at pedestrians in Manchester city centre, police have said.

A man was hit when the Isuzu D-Max Fury vehicle was "deliberately" driven at people on Well Street at about 23:20 BST on Sunday.

Police say it was a "targeted attack" but "not terror-related". The man who was struck left the scene in a BMW and the truck chased him for a short time.

The car window was smashed but the man was not seriously injured.

Ch Insp Gareth Parkin, of Greater Manchester Police (GMP), appealed for witnesses.

"This was the city centre and there were lots of people in the area who would have witnessed the commotion," he said.