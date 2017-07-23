Man held over woman's 'suspicious' death in Wigan
- 23 July 2017
- From the section Manchester
A man has been arrested after a woman died in suspicious circumstances in Wigan, police say.
Paramedics informed police at 20:20 BST on Saturday after the "sudden death" of a 28-year-old in her home on Thomas Street.
A 35-year-old man has been held on suspicion of murder, and post-mortem tests are due to take place.
A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said: "The circumstances surrounding the woman's death raised suspicion."