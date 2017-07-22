Mike Grimshaw death: Teenager released on bail
A 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murdering a young father has been bailed pending further inquiries.
Mike Grimshaw, 34, died after being stabbed in the neck on Thursday during a street row in Sale, Greater Manchester.
It is understood he was wounded after intervening in a disturbance outside his house on Royton Avenue.
Mr Grimshaw was taken to hospital where he later died.
He had been due to get married in a few weeks, according to neighbours.
Det Ch Insp Estelle Mathieson, of Greater Manchester Police's major incident team, previously said there had been a "fantastic response from the public" that had provided "a number of positive lines of inquiry".