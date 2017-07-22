Mike Grimshaw death: Teenager released on bail

Image copyright Manchester Evening News Image caption Mike Grimshaw was due to get married in a few weeks, neighbours said

A 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murdering a young father has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Mike Grimshaw, 34, died after being stabbed in the neck on Thursday during a street row in Sale, Greater Manchester.

It is understood he was wounded after intervening in a disturbance outside his house on Royton Avenue.

Mr Grimshaw was taken to hospital where he later died.

He had been due to get married in a few weeks, according to neighbours.

Det Ch Insp Estelle Mathieson, of Greater Manchester Police's major incident team, previously said there had been a "fantastic response from the public" that had provided "a number of positive lines of inquiry".