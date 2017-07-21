Boy, 12, charged with racist attack in Manchester park

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the attack happened on Plant Hill Park on 24 June

A 12-year-old boy has been charged after a racially-aggravated assault on another boy in a park.

A 13-year-old boy was attacked in Plant Hill Park in Blackley on 24 June, Greater Manchester Police said.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was also charged with racially-aggravated assault, two counts of criminal damage and affray.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester Youth Court later.