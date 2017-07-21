Boy, 12, charged with racist attack in Manchester park
A 12-year-old boy has been charged after a racially-aggravated assault on another boy in a park.
A 13-year-old boy was attacked in Plant Hill Park in Blackley on 24 June, Greater Manchester Police said.
The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.
He was also charged with racially-aggravated assault, two counts of criminal damage and affray.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester Youth Court later.