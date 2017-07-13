Manchester Arena attack: Man, 19, released without charge

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Twenty-two people died following the suicide bombing after an Ariana Grande concert

A man arrested in connection with the Manchester Arena bombing has been released without charge.

The 19-year-old was arrested at Liverpool John Lennon Airport on 7 July on suspicion of offences contrary to the Terrorism Act.

The search of a property on Thelwall Avenue in Fallowfield, Manchester has concluded and cordons have been lifted, Greater Manchester Police said.

Twenty-two people were killed by suicide bomber Salman Abedi on 22 May.

There have been 23 arrests in the investigation. The man is the 21st person to be released without charge while two people were de-arrested.

Last week, GMP's head of counter terrorism Ch Supt Russ Jackson said Abedi was not part of a larger network.

However, he said officers believed other people may have been "aware or complicit" in the bombing.