Cheadle Hulme couple arrested in £2.9m tax fraud probe

A 50-year-old man and a woman, 37, have been arrested in connection with a suspected £2.9m tax fraud, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said.

A property in Cheadle Hulme and a business in Manchester were searched during morning raids on Tuesday.

HMRC officers seized money, computers and business and personal records.

The couple, who were released pending further inquiries, are suspected of not declaring their true personal income and business affairs, HMRC added.