Fatal Bolton house blaze mother and children named

Image caption The father is being treated for injuries after jumping from a first floor window

A mother and three children who died in a house fire in Bolton have been named.

The "intense" blaze broke out at Rosamond Street, Bolton, after 09:00 BST on Saturday.

The victims were five-year-old Khadija Umerji, her brothers Yusuf, 10, and Hammad, 12, and their mother Anisha Umerji, 40.

Their father Zubair Umerji is being treated for injuries after jumping from the first floor. Police said he was "distraught at this awful time".

Bolton-born boxer Amir Khan tweeted: "Very sad news from my home town- RIP Umerji family."

Image caption Fire crews found the mother and her three children on the first floor

Senior firefighter Tony Hunter, from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue, said the Mr Umerji had jumped "straight through the window on to concrete".

"He got up and then was smashing his hands through the glass of the ground floor window.

"He was absolutely distraught, screaming [that] his wife and children were in there."

Mr Hunter said the mother and children were found on the first floor. They were given CPR but one of the children was pronounced dead at the scene, and the others died later in hospital.

He added: "It was a very intense fire - the plaster had come off the walls. That was on the ground floor so you can imagine what it was like on the first floor."

Image copyright Aymen Mohamed Image caption Police and the fire service have launched a joint investigation into the cause of the blaze

Greater Manchester Police said it was currently not treating the fire as suspicious.

Det Ch Insp Chris Bridge said "When anybody dies it is always devastating for their loved ones but this particular case is even more heartbreaking, as three innocent children and their mother sadly lost their lives.

"We continue to offer support to family members through specially trained officers, especially the father who is understandably distraught at this awful time."

The force has launched a joint investigation with the fire service into the cause of the blaze.

One eyewitness, who asked not to be named, said: "I saw the grandmother of the kids crying once it was known they were dead."

Bolton South East MP Yasmin Qureshi said: "I'm shocked and saddened by the fatal fire in Daubhill today. My thoughts and prayers are with the relatives, friends and neighbours."