Manchester

Boy, 16, charged with rape of girl, 8, in Manchester

Nuthurst Park Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said there were reports of a girl being raped and members of the public chasing off the suspect

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the rape of an eight-year-old girl in a park.

Police were called to Nuthurst Park in Moston, Manchester, just before 18:55 BST on Saturday.

Greater Manchester Police said officers responded to reports of a girl being raped and the suspect being chased off by members of the public. A boy was arrested in a nearby shop.

The 16-year-old was remanded to appear at Manchester Youth Court on Monday.

The girl is being supported by specially-trained officers.

GMP added: "We are aware of a lot of local speculation regarding the investigation and we would ask that this please stops to allow the investigation and legal process to continue without prejudice."

