Boy arrested after attempted rape of girl, 8, in Manchester

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said there were reports of a girl being raped and members of the public chasing off the suspect

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted rape of an eight-year-old girl in a park.

Police were called to Nuthurst Park in Moston, Manchester, just before 18:55pm BST on Saturday.

Greater Manchester Police said officers responded to reports of a girl being raped and the offender being chased off by members of the public.

A boy, believed to be 14 or 15, was arrested in a nearby shop and is being held for questioning.

The victim is being provided with support from specially-trained officers.

Insp Dave Whelan said: "I know this incident has understandably caused a lot of unrest in the local community, particularly among those who were in the nearby area at the time, but I want to assure everybody that we have launched a full investigation.

"We treat all reports like this with the utmost seriousness and as such officers swiftly attended the scene and arrested a teenage boy within 16 minutes of the initial call coming in."