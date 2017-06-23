Hugh Grant offers £1,000 for return of WW2 veteran's medals

Image copyright BBC/Blind Veterans UK Image caption The film star said anonymity was "guaranteed" for anyone who returned the medals

Hugh Grant has offered a £1,000 reward for the return of a blind WW2 veteran's medals which went missing at a motorway service station.

Alfred Barlow, 95, of Stockport, Greater Manchester, was returning from a pilgrimage to Normandy, France, on 8 June when he noticed they were missing.

He was at Norton Canes Services, near Walsall on the M6 Toll.

The Love Actually and Bridget Jones's Diary star tweeted that anonymity was "guaranteed" for whoever returned them.

Speaking on Thursday, the blind veteran said losing the medals had been "very distressing".

"These medals are worth very little to sell, but to me they are priceless," he said.

His wife and grandson noticed the medals were missing when Mr Barlow returned from the toilet.

His grandson retraced their steps and made inquiries in all the outlets, as well as at the designated lost property depot, but said they were nowhere to be found.

The four missing medals

1939-1945 Star

The France & Germany Star

1939-1945 War Medal

The Palestine Medal

Mr Barlow served with 3rd Reconnaissance (Recce) Regiment, 3rd Division, and landed on Sword Beach at 10:00 BST on D-Day, 6 June 1944.

The veteran, who turns 96 on Sunday said it "would make my birthday if I was able to have them back again".

He has also offered a reward to anyone who is able to help return the medals to him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blind Veterans UK charity.