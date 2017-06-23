Cladding removed for fire safety concerns in Wythenshawe

Image caption Wythenshawe Community Housing Group said decorative cladding was being removed to reassure residents

Cladding is being removed from a tower bock in Manchester despite an inspection by the fire service which concluded it is safe.

Tests showed decorative cladding on Village 135 in Wythenshawe could be made of materials similar to those used on Grenfell Tower, the council said.

Wythenshawe Community Housing Group (WCHG) was concerned about 78 panels in one area.

It said the panels were being removed in order to reassure residents.

Fire safety is being reviewed in blocks taller than six storeys across Greater Manchester following the fire in London in which at least 79 people died.

The government has written to all local authority and housing associations to advise them on steps to take if tower blocks are found to be covered in cladding they are concerned about.

Manchester City Council said there are 56 residential blocks taller than six storeys in Manchester run by social landlords who have been asked to test fire safety.

Private landlords have been asked to do the same.

Councillor Bernard Priest said: "We want the public to be completely confident which is why we have two priorities: firstly making buildings safe, which means we will remove any cladding we have doubts over.

"And secondly making people feel safe."

County Fire Officer Peter O'Reilly from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said the said the Village 135 complex - which consists of 135 apartments in four blocks for the over 55s - "did not give them great concern".

He added: "The properties appear to be of a high standard and have two means of escape from each block and the use of brick to separate the cladding systems would hinder fire spread."

Cladding is typically fitted to the outside of high-rise buildings to improve their insulation and appearance.