Manchester attack: Alison Howe's funeral to be held

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Alison Howe's stepson said she was "caring" and "beautiful"

The funeral for Alison Howe, who was killed in the Manchester terror attack, is to be held.

Ms Howe, 45, from Royton, was among 22 people who died in the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena on 22 May.

She was killed while waiting in the foyer with her friend, Lisa Lees, who also died, as they arrived to pick up their daughters.

Her funeral will be held in Oldham. Ms Howe's stepson Jordan Howe said she was "caring" and "beautiful".

"She was amazing to us all," he added.