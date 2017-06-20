Teenager drowns at Greenbooth Reservoir

Image copyright Google

A teenage boy has drowned in a reservoir, police have said.

The youngster had reportedly got into difficulties while swimming with friends at Greenbooth Reservoir in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

Police were called to the moorland beauty spot at 17:55 BST. An underwater search team examined the area and later discovered the boy's body.

The boy's details have not been released and police said they did not believe his death was suspicious.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said his family were aware and being supported by specially trained officers.

Det Ch Insp John Harris said: "My sincerest condolences are with the boy's family at hearing this heart-wrenching news.

"We are working closely with our partners and witnesses to the incident to understand the circumstances."