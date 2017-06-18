Ellen Higginbottom murder case: Man arrested

Image copyright Ian Greig/Geograph Image caption Ellen Higginbottom was reported missing after she was last seen on Friday at Orrell Water Park

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 18-year-old student found dead at a beauty spot.

Ellen Higginbottom's body was found at Orrell Water Park in Wigan early on Saturday.

Post-mortem tests found she had been killed by "multiple wounds to the neck".

Ellen was reported missing on Friday after she had failed to return home from Winstanley College, where she studied.

Greater Manchester Police earlier said some of Ellen's friends had told them she had been last seen at the nature reserve.

'Devastating time'

The force said the arrested man, from the Billinge area of Wigan, was being held on suspicion of murder and was currently in custody for questioning.

Police previously said Ellen's disappearance was "extremely out of character".

Det Supt Howard Millington said: "First of all my thoughts continue to be with Ellen's family at this devastating time."

He urged members of the public to report "anyone acting suspiciously in the area either on Friday or in the days prior".

He said investigators would remain at the scene of the water park for the next few days and said officers would be continuing "to patrol the streets in the area".