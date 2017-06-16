Manchester attack: Bomber Salman Abedi identified by DNA

Image copyright PA Image caption Salman Abedi carried out the suicide bomb attack at Manchester Arena on 22 May

An inquest into the death of the Manchester suicide bomber heard how he was identified by DNA, fingerprint and dental records.

Salman Ramadan Abedi, 22, detonated a homemade device in the foyer of Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May.

The five-minute hearing was adjourned until 1 December, pending the police investigation.

Twenty-two people were killed in the arena attack.

'Holding date'

No members of Abedi's family were present at court, which was sitting at Manchester Town Hall.

A full inquest will be heard once the police investigation into the attack has been completed.

The court heard Abedi died of "multiple injuries" when he detonated an improvised explosive device.

He was later identified by genetic markers and his bank card that was found nearby, the court heard.

The inquests for the victims were opened with a minute's silence on 9 June and adjourned until November.

Coroner Nigel Meadows said the victims' inquests, at Manchester Civil Justice Centre, would be adjourned until 24 November and this was a "holding date" which could be moved if the police investigation was still ongoing.

The hearing on 9 June was shown a photograph of each of the victims and told of their injuries. Those who died were aged between eight and 51.

Image copyright Various Image caption Top (left to right): Lisa Lees, Alison Howe, Georgina Callander, Kelly Brewster, John Atkinson, Jane Tweddle, Marcin Klis - Middle (left to right): Angelika Klis, Courtney Boyle, Saffie Roussos, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Martyn Hett, Michelle Kiss, Philip Tron, Elaine McIver - Bottom (left to right): Eilidh MacLeod, Wendy Fawell, Chloe Rutherford, Liam Allen-Curry, Sorrell Leczkowski, Megan Hurley, Nell Jones

A map of where 19 of those killed in the foyer was also shown to the hearing. The court heard a further three - John Atkinson, Georgina Callander and Saffie Roussos - died later in hospital.

Some of those who died were standing very close to the bomber, with others as far as 20m (66ft) away.

A further 116 people were injured in the attack.